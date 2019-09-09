Art for Everyone…The Affordable Art Show

Call for artists underway for new juried exhibit

Artists are being sought for an upcoming juried exhibit aimed at making art accessible to everyone. The Village Theatre Art Gallery has announced their next exhibit is ‘The Affordable Art Show.’ This first of its kind event will focus on bringing affordable art to the community.

Affordable Art Show at the Village Theatre Art Gallery

All of the artwork in the exhibit will be priced at $199 or less to give members of the community an opportunity to own an original piece. Artists who would like to be involved in the exhibit and have art valued in that price range can submit their work athttps://townofdanville.submittable.com/submit Deadline to enter is September 27, 2019. Artists will be notified of acceptance into the show by October 4, 2019.

Jurors for the exhibition will be a committee of working arts professionals, artists, and Art Gallery staff.

An Opening Reception for the exhibit is scheduled for Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Village Theatre Art Gallery, 233 Front St. Complimentary refreshments will be served. All art will be for sale and the exhibit will run through December 17, 2019.

The Village Theatre and Art Gallery is open to visitors Wednesday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday by appointment only. The Art Gallery is closed on Sundays. Admission is free. For more information, contact Visual Arts Coordinator Marija Nelson Bleier at (925) 314-3460 or [email protected]

