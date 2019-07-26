Contra Costa Health Services Reminds Residents to Make Healthy Plans for Summer Heat

With temperatures over 100 degrees expected periodically in much of Contra Costa County this summer, Contra Costa Health Services reminds all residents to take steps to stay safe and healthy in the heat.



Stay inside in an air-conditioned space during the hottest parts of the day, if possible. Indoor, air-conditioned public spaces such as libraries, indoor malls and community centers are good options – visit ccclib.org/locations for hours and locations of Contra Costa County Library branches.



“If you live in the inland parts of Contra Costa County, it may be a good idea to reconsider outdoor plans on Saturday and Sunday, particularly if they involve strenuous exercise or work,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County Health Officer.



It’s also healthy to drink more water than you think you need. Avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages.



If you must go out, avoid strenuous activity, such as running or heavy exercise, during the hottest part of the day. Take frequent breaks, stay in shade when possible, and wear appropriate clothing. Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing with a hat and sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher is recommended.



At home, keep cool in an air-conditioned space by drawing shades and blinds and keeping windows and doors shut, and by keeping off the stove and electrical appliances when possible.



Anyone in Contra Costa who is experiencing homelessness can connect with services via 211.



Visit cchealth.org/heat for more information about staying health in hot weather, including tips for staying cool and information about heat illness. Visit weather.gov for an up-to-date forecast for your area from the National Weather Service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

