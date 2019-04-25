Danville’s Village Theatre Art Gallery “Luminous” Watercolor Exhibit May 2 to June 15

The Village Theatre Art Gallery is excited to partner with the California Watercolor Association for a new exhibition, titled Luminous featuring a large variety of works depicting an array of styles and subject matter. This new exhibition opens to the public on May 2, 2019

The California Watercolor Association is a prominent watermedia organization. CWA’s mission is to create, foster, and sustain artistic growth and interest in watermedia. These goals are accomplished through community outreach programs, workshops, public exhibitions, and student activities. CWA members include professional and non-professional artists, teachers, and students with a compelling interest in painting.

This exhibition, consisting of CWA members, is juried by Marija Nelson Bleier, Visual Arts Coordinator for the Town of Danville. Bleier has worked in the arts for more than twenty years at such prestigious places as the Hirshhorn Museum and the San Francisco Airport Museums. Since 2014 Bleier has worked for the Town of Danville where she oversees all gallery exhibits at the Village Theater Art Gallery and placement of public art for the Town. She has also served on the Arts Advisory Committee for BART.



An Opening Reception for the exhibition is scheduled for Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Artists will be on hand to discuss their artwork. Complimentary refreshments will be served. The exhibit runs through June 15, 2019. Artwork in the exhibition will be for sale. Admission is free.



The Village Theatre and Art Gallery is open to visitors Wednesday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday by appointment only. The Art Gallery is closed on Sundays.

For more information, contact Visual Arts Coordinator Marija Nelson Bleier at (925) 314-3460 or [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

