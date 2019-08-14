Excessive Heat Warning Affecting Contra Costa County

Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) recommends that everyone take steps to stay safe and healthy in the hot weather, with triple-digit temperatures throughout much of the county today and Thursday.



The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Thursday for parts of Contra Costa, with forecasted temperatures as high as 106 degrees in cities such as Concord and Brentwood.



Stay inside in an air-conditioned space during the hottest parts of the day, if possible. Indoor, air-conditioned public spaces such as libraries, indoor malls and community centers are good options – in Contra Costa, call 211 for information about air-conditioned spaces to stay cool near you.



“Many schools are starting this week, stay safe and follow our health advice. Avoid strenuous exercise or outdoor work during peak hours. Wear appropriate clothing and drink more water than you think you need," said Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna, Contra Costa County Deputy Health Officer.



Tips for Staying Safe and Healthy During Hot Weather



Avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages.



If you must go out, avoid strenuous activity, such as running or heavy exercise, during the hottest part of the day. Take frequent breaks, stay in shade when possible, and wear appropriate clothing. Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing with a hat and sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher is recommended.



Never leave children or pets in a parked car, especially in hot weather. The temperature inside a parked car can rise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes, even with the window cracked, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.



At home, keep cool in an air-conditioned space by drawing shades and blinds and keeping windows and doors shut, and by keeping off the stove and electrical appliances when possible.



Anyone in Contra Costa who is experiencing homelessness can connect with services via 211.



Visit cchealth.org/heat for more information about staying healthy in hot weather, including tips for staying cool and information about heat illness. Visit weather.gov for an up-to-date forecast for your area from the National Weather Service.

