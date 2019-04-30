Interested in Participating in Government? Supervisor Candace Andersen is Seeking Volunteers for County Advisory Boards

Interested in Participating in Government?



Supervisor Candace Andersen is looking for interested, motivated residents to serve on a few Contra Costa County citizen advisory boards. These volunteer boards usually meet monthly and advise the Board of Supervisors on a variety of issues. They play a vital role in county government, and the input provided is invaluable.



Applications are currently being accepted from residents of District 2 for seats on the following boards:



District 2 includes: Alamo, Canyon, Danville, Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, Parkmead, Rossmoor, San Ramon, Saranap, Walnut Creek (West of N. Main Street)



Alamo Police Services Advisory Committee (CSA P-2B):

To advise the Board of Supervisors and the Sheriff's Department on the needs of the Alamo/Danville community for police services.



Community Corrections Partnership, Community Advisory Board (AB109): - Central and East County representation needed http://www.cccounty.us/4165/Community-Advisory-Board

To provide input on community needs; assess implementation of the realignment plan; review data on realignment outcomes; advise the CCP on community engagement strategies; offer recommendations for ongoing realignment planning; advise County agencies regarding programs for implementation in the County; and encourage outcomes that are consistent with the County’s Reentry Strategic Plan.



Mental Health Commission https://cchealth.org/mentalhealth/mhc/

To influence the County's Mental Health System to ensure the delivery of quality services which are effective, efficient, culturally relevant and responsive to the needs and desires of the clients it serves with dignity and respect; and to be the advocate with the Board of Supervisors, the Mental Health Division, and the community on behalf of all Contra Costa County residents who are in need of mental health services. Two District 2 Seats are expiring, a Consumer Seat and an At Large Seat.





Contra Costa Sustainability Commission: One member representing a Contra Costa County commercial group or organization whose business focuses on sustainability and/or environmental issues http://www.co.contra-costa.ca.us/6393/Sustainability-Commission



Provide Advice to staff and the Board on successful implementation of the Climate Action Plan, including suggestions on how that work can be performed more efficiently and effectively; Advise the Board on opportunities to realize equity and fairness across the diverse communities of Contra Costa County in sustainability programs that support the Climate Action Plan; Provide suggestions to staff and the Board on how to better engage Contra Costa County residents and businesses on sustainability issues and implementation of the Climate Action Plan. Applications are due Monday, April 29, 2019 by 5PM.



Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis, unless indicated otherwise.



For more information about each board go to https://ca-contracostacounty2.civicplus.com/6408/Boards-and-Commissions-Database



To apply online, click here https://contra-costa.granicus.com/boards/forms/321/apply/857634?code=8b348807-3ade-472e-b33f-d30e829cd812



Or you may contact, Jill Ray, 925-957-8860 or [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]>





Jill Ray, Field Representative



Supervisor Candace Andersen

Contra Costa County, District 2



San Ramon Valley Office

309 Diablo Road

Danville, CA 94526

(925) 957-8860 voice

(925) 820-3787 fax



Lafayette Office

3338 Mt. Diablo Boulevard

Lafayette, CA 94549

(925) 646-6067 voice



http://ca-contracosta-bosdistrictii.civicplus.com/



