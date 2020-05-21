Kiwanis 4th of July Parade in Danville Going Virtual

They say everybody loves a parade, and in times like these, that’s even more true. The 4th of July Parade has been a fixture in the Town of Danville for over 60 years, and there’s no reason to stop now. This year the Kiwanis Club of San Ramon Valley will be bringing you a spectacular VIRTUAL parade.

Historically, the 4th of July Parade is attended by 30 to 40 thousand spectators who view about 125 parade entrant. These entrants range from military veterans, first responders, marching bands, antique tractors, floats organized by local businesses and churches, various local rock bands, scout troops, and so much more.

Local charities need our help now

The parade, through its generous sponsors, raises money that is given to dozens of local non-profits in the local area. Since 1995, Kiwanis has donated over $1,000,000 to local charities, and they need our help now more than ever. We hope that going virtual won’t detract from our many loyal, local sponsors.

Everyone can participate

The Kiwanis Club of San Ramon Valley is currently in the planning stages of organizing the 4th of July Parade, and has a goal to reach at least 40,000 virtual spectators. Kiwanis is asking everyone to send us film clips or photos they would like to be included. This is not limited to past participants. There is an opportunity for everyone to participate, and we may even use you for a live interview or cameo on the 4th. Please visit us at www.srvkiwanis.org/parade if you would like more information regarding sponsorship and/or participation.