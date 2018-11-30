Location Change for Community Service Awards

Annual event to be held at the Danville Community Center

With the ongoing Village Theatre Parking Lot Project affecting existing parking near the Village Theatre & Art Gallery, the Town of Danville has chosen to move the December 4, 2018 Annual Mayor’s Installation and Community Service Awards to the Danville Community Center, 420 Front Street.

Danville residents are invited to come to the Community Center at 6:30 pm to hear the San Ramon Valley High School Choir during a meet and greet with the Town Council. The annual awards program gets underway at 7:00 p.m. Citizens will be honored for their volunteer efforts on behalf of the Town of Danville.

Afterwards, the honorable Wade Rhyne will swear in Karen Stepper and Robert Storer for another term on the Town Council and then council will select the new Mayor and Vice Mayor for 2019.

After the event, a reception will be held at the Danville Library, with light refreshments served.

For more information, contact Assistant to the Town Manager Diane Friedmann at (925) 314-3378 or [email protected].

