Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspects

Trio involved in robbing man at gunpoint

On August 28, 2018, at 6:21 p.m., Danville Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery.

Based on the initial investigation, it appears that two black male adults wearing dark clothing with hoods and brandishing handguns, approached a man near his parked vehicle on Windchime Drive near Manchester Street and demanded property. The two males forcibly took property from the victim and fled in an older model dark Ford sedan with faded paint being driven by a white male adult.

The Danville Police Department is asking for anyone with information to contact Sergeant Ron Hoekwater at (925) 314-3704 or [email protected]. Tips can also be reported via text message by texting "DANPD" and your tip information to 888-777.

