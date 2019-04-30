Town of Danville Event: May the 4th Be With You!

DANVILLE – The Town of Danville is set to hold its second annual Star Wars celebration on Thursday, May 4th, featuring a scavenger hunt, crafts, games and Cantina Crawl (for the 21+ Jedi Masters).

Press Release from The Town of Danville:

Starting at 10:30AM, stop by the Danville Community Center to pick up a free scavenger hunt list and start looking for famous Star Wars characters at participating Downtown Danville businesses. The first 100 participants to complete the hunt will receive a grab bag of galactic treasures!

Later in the day, learn how to become a Jedi Master on the Danville Town Green, 420 Front Street. From 4:00-6:00PM there will be crafts and games designed to hone your Force-casting abilities. Cost is $5 per child. Pre-Registration is REQUIRED. Visit www.danvillerecguide.com to register.

For the grownups, the fun continues at the Star Wars Cantina Crawl! The Town of Danville has joined forces with McGahs, Norms, Primos, Sweetwater Tavern, and Tower Grille to battle against the Dark Side. Adults ages 21 and over will receive a wristband at the Danville Senior Center good for discounted drinks and food at participating restaurants. All participants will be entered to win a raffle basket full of Star Wars prizes! Cantina Crawl discounts will be available from 6:00-9:00PM.

Costumes are strongly encouraged at all activities throughout the day.

For more information, contact the Recreation Services Manager Henry Perezalonso at (925) 314-3454 or [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

