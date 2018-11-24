Tree Lighting Tonight Rain Or Shine!

Moving forward with the Danville Tree Lighting, Rain Or Shine!

As previously stated, the actual 'Lighting of the Old Oak Tree' featured chorus performances & dancers will be scaled back as the decision for them to perform is a fluid one, and will be determined by their directors, based upon weather conditions, closer to 5pm.

The Snow Angel, Father Christmas, Mayor & Town officials will be there at the Diablo Rd stage to help usher in the holiday season. Remember to stop by our wonderful participating merchants who intend to remain open, serve refreshments and kick-off the season.

Although the weather isn't in our favor today, on a positive note, the air quality is back to normal, and the rain is a huge relief for those firefighters who have gallantly fought the Camp Fire for almost two weeks straight. We are extremely grateful for that blessing.

We sincerely appreciate your patience, and all the incredible volunteers, merchants, sponsors, performers and attendees who help bring the Tree Lighting to life each year.

We look forward to seeing you all there!

